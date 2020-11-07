DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] stock Downgrade by Stephens analyst, price target now $55

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [NYSE: DD] price surged by 3.49 percent to reach at $2.03. The company report on October 29, 2020 that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on October 29, 2020 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/69912.

A sum of 4714811 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.17M shares. DuPont de Nemours Inc. shares reached a high of $60.995 and dropped to a low of $58.83 until finishing in the latest session at $60.19.

The one-year DD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.96. The average equity rating for DD stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DD shares is $66.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for DuPont de Nemours Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $49 to $66. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2020, representing the official price target for DuPont de Nemours Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $60 to $65, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on DD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DuPont de Nemours Inc. is set at 1.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for DD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19.

DD Stock Performance Analysis:

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.85. With this latest performance, DD shares gained by 4.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.87 for DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.76, while it was recorded at 58.73 for the last single week of trading, and 50.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DuPont de Nemours Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.96 and a Gross Margin at +29.78. DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.00.

Return on Total Capital for DD is now 2.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.92. Additionally, DD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] managed to generate an average of -$18,429 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

DD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DuPont de Nemours Inc. posted 0.95/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.95/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DuPont de Nemours Inc. go to 2.23%.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $34,023 million, or 79.20% of DD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 60,191,195, which is approximately -2.255% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 48,896,870 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.94 billion in DD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.24 billion in DD stock with ownership of nearly 0.553% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DuPont de Nemours Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 469 institutional holders increased their position in DuPont de Nemours Inc. [NYSE:DD] by around 62,372,578 shares. Additionally, 620 investors decreased positions by around 53,266,675 shares, while 168 investors held positions by with 449,622,441 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 565,261,694 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DD stock had 139 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,131,599 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 10,125,124 shares during the same period.