ChannelAdvisor Corporation [ECOM] moved down -16.62: Why It’s Important

ChannelAdvisor Corporation [NYSE: ECOM] price plunged by -16.62 percent to reach at -$3.03. The company report on November 6, 2020 that ChannelAdvisor Named the #1 Channel Management Provider by Digital Commerce 360 for Ninth Consecutive Year.

Publication also ranks SaaS company among leading search engine marketing and online advertising providers.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions that enable brands and retailers to increase global sales, announced it is the #1 channel management vendor for the ninth consecutive year, the #3 search engine marketing vendor, and a leading provider of online advertising services in Digital Commerce 360’s 2021 Leading Vendors to the Top 1000 Retailers.

A sum of 1048693 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 458.23K shares. ChannelAdvisor Corporation shares reached a high of $18.00 and dropped to a low of $15.16 until finishing in the latest session at $15.20.

The one-year ECOM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.53. The average equity rating for ECOM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ChannelAdvisor Corporation [ECOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ECOM shares is $21.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ECOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for ChannelAdvisor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $14 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2020, representing the official price target for ChannelAdvisor Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $12, while Needham kept a Buy rating on ECOM stock. On August 10, 2018, analysts increased their price target for ECOM shares from 17 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ChannelAdvisor Corporation is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for ECOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for ECOM in the course of the last twelve months was 22.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

ECOM Stock Performance Analysis:

ChannelAdvisor Corporation [ECOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.49. With this latest performance, ECOM shares dropped by -7.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ECOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.72 for ChannelAdvisor Corporation [ECOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.87, while it was recorded at 16.68 for the last single week of trading, and 13.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ChannelAdvisor Corporation Fundamentals:

ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

ECOM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ChannelAdvisor Corporation posted 0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 31.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ECOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ChannelAdvisor Corporation go to 8.00%.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation [ECOM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $378 million, or 87.00% of ECOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ECOM stocks are: ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC with ownership of 3,368,982, which is approximately -1.999% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 2,637,012 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40.08 million in ECOM stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $34.04 million in ECOM stock with ownership of nearly 25.713% of the company’s market capitalization.

86 institutional holders increased their position in ChannelAdvisor Corporation [NYSE:ECOM] by around 5,703,569 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 4,782,817 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 14,351,596 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,837,982 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ECOM stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,169,170 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 597,095 shares during the same period.