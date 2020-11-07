CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] Is Currently 5.15 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [NYSE: CNP] traded at a high on 11/05/20, posting a 5.15 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $22.67. The company report on November 5, 2020 that CenterPoint Energy Reports Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.13 Per Diluted Share; $0.34 Diluted EPS on a Guidance Basis, With $0.29 Diluted EPS From Utility Operations and $0.05 Diluted EPS From Midstream Investments.

Utilities led company with strong third quarter results.

Raising 2020 Utility EPS guidance range to $1.12 – $1.20 and reiterating 5% – 7% Utility EPS guidance basis growth rate target.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6286529 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CenterPoint Energy Inc. stands at 3.34% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.96%.

The market cap for CNP stock reached $12.56 billion, with 544.82 million shares outstanding and 543.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.79M shares, CNP reached a trading volume of 6286529 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNP shares is $21.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for CenterPoint Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $19 to $21. The new note on the price target was released on August 07, 2020, representing the official price target for CenterPoint Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $21 to $22, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on CNP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CenterPoint Energy Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.66.

How has CNP stock performed recently?

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.54. With this latest performance, CNP shares gained by 9.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.17 for CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.37, while it was recorded at 21.72 for the last single week of trading, and 19.57 for the last 200 days.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.83 and a Gross Margin at +12.78. CenterPoint Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.55.

Return on Total Capital for CNP is now 5.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 181.54. Additionally, CNP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 215.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] managed to generate an average of $55,462 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.CenterPoint Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CenterPoint Energy Inc. posted 0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CenterPoint Energy Inc. go to -4.20%.

Insider trade positions for CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]

There are presently around $10,778 million, or 93.10% of CNP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 60,739,432, which is approximately -0.336% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,424,937 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.01 billion in CNP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $708.18 million in CNP stock with ownership of nearly 2.827% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CenterPoint Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 235 institutional holders increased their position in CenterPoint Energy Inc. [NYSE:CNP] by around 139,393,285 shares. Additionally, 281 investors decreased positions by around 87,110,771 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 248,907,283 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 475,411,339 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNP stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 41,373,122 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 18,155,392 shares during the same period.