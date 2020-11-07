Agenus Inc. [AGEN] Stock trading around $4.03 per share: What’s Next?

Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ: AGEN] closed the trading session at $4.03 on 11/05/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.8535, while the highest price level was $4.09. The company report on November 5, 2020 that Dr. Steven O’Day Named Agenus Chief Medical Officer.

Immunotherapy Pioneer to Join As Company Ramps Up Commercialization and NextGen Clinical Pipeline Efforts.

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with an extensive pipeline of checkpoint antibodies, cell therapies, adjuvants, and vaccines designed to activate immune response to cancers and infections, announced the appointment of Dr. Steven O’Day, MD, as its Chief Medical Officer.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -0.98 percent and weekly performance of 8.33 percent. The stock has been moved at 59.29 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -9.44 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 7.47 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.57M shares, AGEN reached to a volume of 1838064 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Agenus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2019, representing the official price target for Agenus Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $5, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Neutral rating on AGEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agenus Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.72.

Agenus Inc. [AGEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.33. With this latest performance, AGEN shares dropped by -9.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.49 for Agenus Inc. [AGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.24, while it was recorded at 3.85 for the last single week of trading, and 3.47 for the last 200 days.

Agenus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Agenus Inc. posted -0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 42.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGEN.

There are presently around $369 million, or 53.40% of AGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGEN stocks are: RTW INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 12,864,677, which is approximately -1.771% of the company’s market cap and around 9.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,439,829 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $50.13 million in AGEN stocks shares; and CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $44.33 million in AGEN stock with ownership of nearly -9.647% of the company’s market capitalization.

80 institutional holders increased their position in Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ:AGEN] by around 20,210,521 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 8,563,772 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 62,812,293 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 91,586,586 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGEN stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,618,656 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 3,229,896 shares during the same period.