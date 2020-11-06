XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO] Stock trading around $98.57 per share: What’s Next?

XPO Logistics Inc. [NYSE: XPO] jumped around 3.98 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $98.57 at the close of the session, up 4.21%. The company report on November 5, 2020 that XPO Logistics Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results.

Reports dramatic rebound across service offerings and geographiesProvides 2020 guidance for fourth quarter and full year adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow.

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) announced its financial results for the third quarter 2020. Revenue increased to $4.22 billion, compared with $4.15 billion for the third quarter 2019. Net income attributable to common shareholders was $84 million, compared with $117 million for the third quarter 2019. Operating income was $223 million, compared with $229 million for the third quarter 2019. Diluted earnings per share was $0.83, compared with $1.14 for the third quarter 2019.

XPO Logistics Inc. stock is now 23.68% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. XPO Stock saw the intraday high of $104.88 and lowest of $96.0695 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 101.85, which means current price is +156.23% above from all time high which was touched on 11/05/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.09M shares, XPO reached a trading volume of 2404453 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XPO shares is $101.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XPO stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for XPO Logistics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 19, 2020, representing the official price target for XPO Logistics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $112 to $119, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on XPO stock. On June 16, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for XPO shares from 120 to 112.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XPO Logistics Inc. is set at 4.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for XPO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for XPO in the course of the last twelve months was 22.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has XPO stock performed recently?

XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.47. With this latest performance, XPO shares gained by 3.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.83 for XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 90.63, while it was recorded at 93.55 for the last single week of trading, and 78.29 for the last 200 days.

XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.23 and a Gross Margin at +15.09. XPO Logistics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.29.

Return on Total Capital for XPO is now 9.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 273.79. Additionally, XPO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 257.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO] managed to generate an average of $3,820 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.26.XPO Logistics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, XPO Logistics Inc. posted 1.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPO Logistics Inc. go to 8.75%.

Insider trade positions for XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO]

There are presently around $8,753 million, or 98.70% of XPO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XPO stocks are: ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD with ownership of 17,351,456, which is approximately -2.817% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,688,196 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $856.39 million in XPO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $835.83 million in XPO stock with ownership of nearly -3.151% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in XPO Logistics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 193 institutional holders increased their position in XPO Logistics Inc. [NYSE:XPO] by around 9,438,191 shares. Additionally, 205 investors decreased positions by around 11,322,300 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 68,036,552 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 88,797,043 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XPO stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,698,990 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 2,113,480 shares during the same period.