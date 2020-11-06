Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS] stock Initiated by Piper Sandler analyst, price target now $12

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: XERS] traded at a high on 11/05/20, posting a 11.09 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.41. The company report on November 2, 2020 that Xeris Pharmaceuticals to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on November 9, 2020.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: XERS), a specialty pharmaceutical company leveraging its novel formulation technology platforms to develop and commercialize ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations, announced that the Company will release its third quarter 2020 financial results before the open of the U.S. financial markets on Monday, November 9, 2020. Management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET that day to discuss the Company’s financial and operational results.

To register for this conference call, please use this link http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/5476709. After registering, a confirmation email will be sent, including dial-in details and a unique code for entry. To register for the webcast, visit Xeris’ website at www.xerispharma.com. The Company recommends registering a day in advance, or at minimum ten minutes prior to the start of the call.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1763285 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 8.60% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.31%.

The market cap for XERS stock reached $260.44 million, with 37.97 million shares outstanding and 37.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.29M shares, XERS reached a trading volume of 1763285 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2018, representing the official price target for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Leerink Partners analysts kept a Outperform rating on XERS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for XERS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 43.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.99.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.96. With this latest performance, XERS shares dropped by -7.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 67.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XERS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.27 for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.32, while it was recorded at 4.80 for the last single week of trading, and 3.95 for the last 200 days.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS] shares currently have an operating margin of -4495.96 and a Gross Margin at +1.51. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4613.52.

Return on Total Capital for XERS is now -135.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -139.50. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -279.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -109.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 403.89. Additionally, XERS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 403.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS] managed to generate an average of -$621,683 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.70 and a Current Ratio set at 6.90.

Earnings analysis for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -1.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XERS.

Insider trade positions for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS]

There are presently around $177 million, or 73.70% of XERS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XERS stocks are: SESSA CAPITAL IM, L.P. with ownership of 4,172,459, which is approximately 29.08% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C), holding 3,178,551 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.2 million in XERS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $15.23 million in XERS stock with ownership of nearly 20.477% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:XERS] by around 11,658,194 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 2,781,393 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 18,315,234 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,754,821 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XERS stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,377,101 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 1,005,647 shares during the same period.