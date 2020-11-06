Workiva Inc. [WK] is 63.54% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Workiva Inc. [NYSE: WK] closed the trading session at $68.77 on 11/05/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $63.00, while the highest price level was $69.10. The company report on November 5, 2020 that Workiva Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Q3 Subscription and Support Revenue of $75.9 Million, up 20.4% from Q3 2019Q3 Total Revenue of $88.1 Million, up 18.8% from Q3 2019.

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK), the company that simplifies complex work, announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 63.54 percent and weekly performance of 27.75 percent. The stock has been moved at 62.38 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 16.34 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 22.28 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 263.46K shares, WK reached to a volume of 1516487 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Workiva Inc. [WK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WK shares is $64.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WK stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Workiva Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $46 to $42. The new note on the price target was released on October 16, 2019, representing the official price target for Workiva Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Workiva Inc. is set at 2.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for WK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 46.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for WK in the course of the last twelve months was 197.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

WK stock trade performance evaluation

Workiva Inc. [WK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.75. With this latest performance, WK shares gained by 16.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 62.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.31 for Workiva Inc. [WK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.94, while it was recorded at 58.87 for the last single week of trading, and 47.73 for the last 200 days.

Workiva Inc. [WK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Workiva Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Workiva Inc. [WK] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Workiva Inc. posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 43.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WK.

Workiva Inc. [WK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,178 million, or 83.10% of WK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,011,373, which is approximately 0.03% of the company’s market cap and around 4.90% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 2,941,897 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $202.31 million in WK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $193.2 million in WK stock with ownership of nearly 5.49% of the company’s market capitalization.

121 institutional holders increased their position in Workiva Inc. [NYSE:WK] by around 6,512,056 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 4,042,354 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 21,110,845 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,665,255 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WK stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,764,316 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,438,803 shares during the same period.