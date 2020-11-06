why Wabash National Corporation [WNC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $14.30

Wabash National Corporation [NYSE: WNC] price surged by 10.52 percent to reach at $1.61. The company report on November 5, 2020 that Wabash National Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results.

Third quarter revenue of $352M on stable shipment volumes.

Completion of $20M run-rate savings from reorganization actions deliver 13% decremental margins.

A sum of 1077369 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 490.85K shares. Wabash National Corporation shares reached a high of $17.29 and dropped to a low of $15.50 until finishing in the latest session at $16.92.

The one-year WNC stock forecast points to a potential downside of -18.32. The average equity rating for WNC stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Wabash National Corporation [WNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WNC shares is $14.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Wabash National Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on July 31, 2019, representing the official price target for Wabash National Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $23 to $26, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on WNC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wabash National Corporation is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for WNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for WNC in the course of the last twelve months was 15.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

WNC Stock Performance Analysis:

Wabash National Corporation [WNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.07. With this latest performance, WNC shares gained by 23.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 100.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.18 for Wabash National Corporation [WNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.03, while it was recorded at 15.37 for the last single week of trading, and 10.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Wabash National Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wabash National Corporation [WNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.26 and a Gross Margin at +12.43. Wabash National Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.86.

Return on Total Capital for WNC is now 14.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wabash National Corporation [WNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.24. Additionally, WNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 89.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wabash National Corporation [WNC] managed to generate an average of $12,982 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.76.Wabash National Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

WNC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Wabash National Corporation posted 0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wabash National Corporation go to 15.00%.

Wabash National Corporation [WNC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,008 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WNC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,868,879, which is approximately 0.012% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,540,961 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $110.67 million in WNC stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $74.65 million in WNC stock with ownership of nearly -2.419% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wabash National Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Wabash National Corporation [NYSE:WNC] by around 8,617,516 shares. Additionally, 107 investors decreased positions by around 7,195,580 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 43,766,445 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,579,541 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WNC stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,229,068 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 981,862 shares during the same period.