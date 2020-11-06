why National Vision Holdings Inc. [EYE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $40.25

National Vision Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: EYE] closed the trading session at $45.20 on 11/05/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $42.35, while the highest price level was $45.20. The company report on November 5, 2020 that National Vision Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Net revenue increased 12.4% to $485.4 million.

Comparable store sales growth of 11.6%; Adjusted Comparable Store Sales Growth of 12.4%.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 39.38 percent and weekly performance of 8.86 percent. The stock has been moved at 71.15 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.06 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 35.74 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 624.43K shares, EYE reached to a volume of 1635063 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about National Vision Holdings Inc. [EYE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EYE shares is $40.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EYE stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for National Vision Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2020, representing the official price target for National Vision Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on EYE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for National Vision Holdings Inc. is set at 1.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for EYE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for EYE in the course of the last twelve months was 88.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

EYE stock trade performance evaluation

National Vision Holdings Inc. [EYE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.86. With this latest performance, EYE shares gained by 10.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 71.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 82.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EYE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.43 for National Vision Holdings Inc. [EYE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.82, while it was recorded at 42.67 for the last single week of trading, and 31.93 for the last 200 days.

National Vision Holdings Inc. [EYE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

National Vision Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for National Vision Holdings Inc. [EYE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, National Vision Holdings Inc. posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EYE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for National Vision Holdings Inc. go to 7.55%.

National Vision Holdings Inc. [EYE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,305 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EYE stocks are: ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. with ownership of 7,956,969, which is approximately 2.078% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 7,787,593 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $352.0 million in EYE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $333.24 million in EYE stock with ownership of nearly 0.489% of the company’s market capitalization.

99 institutional holders increased their position in National Vision Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:EYE] by around 14,670,024 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 6,725,099 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 73,840,935 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,236,058 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EYE stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,754,991 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,647,097 shares during the same period.