why Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $71.94

Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE: DELL] gained 0.78% on the last trading session, reaching $62.23 price per share at the time. The company report on October 2, 2020 that Dell Technologies Announces Investor Call on Dell Financial Services.

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) announces an investor call focused on Dell Financial Services (DFS) to be held Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. CT / 3:00 p.m. ET. Bill Wavro, DFS president, Colin Keaney, DFS chief financial officer and Tyler Johnson, Dell Technologies’ treasurer will cover a wide range of DFS-related topics including DFS strategy and its importance Dell Technologies’ overall business, the composition of the financing receivables portfolio and how the rating agencies view DFS debt. The Dell team will provide a short presentation followed by a Q&A session hosted by Amit Daryanani from Evercore ISI.

A live webcast and a replay of the webcast will be available on Dell Technologies’ Investor Relations page at investors.delltechnologies.com.

Dell Technologies Inc. represents 741.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $46.67 billion with the latest information. DELL stock price has been found in the range of $61.34 to $63.05.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, DELL reached a trading volume of 1688191 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DELL shares is $71.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Dell Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $48 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on August 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Dell Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $70 to $75, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on DELL stock. On August 28, 2020, analysts increased their price target for DELL shares from 54 to 69.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dell Technologies Inc. is set at 1.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for DELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for DELL in the course of the last twelve months was 6.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.52. With this latest performance, DELL shares dropped by -7.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.94 for Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.32, while it was recorded at 61.01 for the last single week of trading, and 52.57 for the last 200 days.

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Dell Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dell Technologies Inc. posted 1.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.62/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DELL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dell Technologies Inc. go to 3.83%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]

There are presently around $12,999 million, or 84.00% of DELL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DELL stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 36,029,549, which is approximately -5.578% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P., holding 21,126,599 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.31 billion in DELL stocks shares; and ELLIOTT ASSOCIATES, L.P., currently with $941.46 million in DELL stock with ownership of nearly 16.375% of the company’s market capitalization.

264 institutional holders increased their position in Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE:DELL] by around 27,093,879 shares. Additionally, 218 investors decreased positions by around 21,629,909 shares, while 147 investors held positions by with 160,166,435 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 208,890,223 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DELL stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,559,947 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 3,682,062 shares during the same period.