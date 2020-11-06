WESCO International Inc. [WCC] Revenue clocked in at $8.30 billion, down -12.19% YTD: What’s Next?

WESCO International Inc. [NYSE: WCC] gained 18.66% or 8.2 points to close at $52.15 with a heavy trading volume of 2258432 shares. The company report on November 5, 2020 that WESCO International, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results.

Third quarter summary:.

Net sales of $4.1 billion, up 93% due to the Anixter merger.

It opened the trading session at $46.67, the shares rose to $52.33 and dropped to $46.42, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WCC points out that the company has recorded 88.13% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -285.72% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 615.02K shares, WCC reached to a volume of 2258432 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about WESCO International Inc. [WCC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WCC shares is $59.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WCC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for WESCO International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2020, representing the official price target for WESCO International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on WCC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WESCO International Inc. is set at 2.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for WCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for WCC in the course of the last twelve months was 8.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for WCC stock

WESCO International Inc. [WCC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.88. With this latest performance, WCC shares gained by 7.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 88.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.84 for WESCO International Inc. [WCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.16, while it was recorded at 45.40 for the last single week of trading, and 37.92 for the last 200 days.

WESCO International Inc. [WCC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WESCO International Inc. [WCC] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.14 and a Gross Margin at +18.18. WESCO International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.67.

Return on Total Capital for WCC is now 9.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, WESCO International Inc. [WCC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.40. Additionally, WCC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, WESCO International Inc. [WCC] managed to generate an average of $23,519 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.74.WESCO International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

WESCO International Inc. [WCC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, WESCO International Inc. posted 1.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WCC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WESCO International Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at WESCO International Inc. [WCC]

There are presently around $2,637 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WCC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,545,241, which is approximately -38.493% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,845,894 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.56 million in WCC stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $194.79 million in WCC stock with ownership of nearly -34.99% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in WESCO International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 111 institutional holders increased their position in WESCO International Inc. [NYSE:WCC] by around 8,880,192 shares. Additionally, 216 investors decreased positions by around 31,666,167 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 10,019,472 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,565,831 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WCC stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,584,489 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 6,938,040 shares during the same period.