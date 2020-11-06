Wall Street Analyst Upgrade BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ]. What else is Wall St. saying

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BJ] gained 1.88% or 0.77 points to close at $41.83 with a heavy trading volume of 1365366 shares. The company report on October 29, 2020 that BJ’s Wholesale Club Expands Buy Online, Pick Up In-Club Service to Include Fresh and Frozen Items.

The company’s expansion of its buy online, pick up in-club service is another example of how BJ’s is making it more convenient to shop.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ), a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States, announced the expansion of its buy online, pick up in-club service to include fresh and frozen grocery items. BJ’s members can now order their weekly groceries on BJs.com or with the BJ’s app for curbside pickup or pick up in-club at any one of the company’s 219 locations.

It opened the trading session at $41.08, the shares rose to $42.3599 and dropped to $41.02, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BJ points out that the company has recorded 54.81% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -122.03% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.18M shares, BJ reached to a volume of 1365366 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BJ shares is $49.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 14, 2020, representing the official price target for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for BJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 48.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for BJ in the course of the last twelve months was 8.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

Trading performance analysis for BJ stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.25. With this latest performance, BJ shares gained by 2.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.53 for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.13, while it was recorded at 39.97 for the last single week of trading, and 33.32 for the last 200 days.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.89 and a Gross Margin at +18.30. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.42.

Return on Total Capital for BJ is now 14.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.06. Additionally, BJ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 101.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ] managed to generate an average of $6,895 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 65.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.10.BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. posted 0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. go to 20.74%.

An analysis of insider ownership at BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ]

There are presently around $6,167 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BJ stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,759,491, which is approximately 9.326% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,379,221 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $559.65 million in BJ stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $522.41 million in BJ stock with ownership of nearly -35.605% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 193 institutional holders increased their position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BJ] by around 21,355,927 shares. Additionally, 130 investors decreased positions by around 23,551,697 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 102,521,752 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 147,429,376 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BJ stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,944,707 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 1,670,187 shares during the same period.