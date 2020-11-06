Wall Street Analyst Resumed TPI Composites Inc. [TPIC]. What else is Wall St. saying

TPI Composites Inc. [NASDAQ: TPIC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 11.86% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 16.20%. The company report on November 6, 2020 that TPI Composites, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Results – Net Sales Increase by 23.5% – Net Income of $42.4 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $49.1 million – Provides 2020 Guidance.

TPI Composites, Inc. (Nasdaq: TPIC), the only independent manufacturer of composite wind blades with a global footprint, reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Highlights.

Over the last 12 months, TPIC stock rose by 73.09%. The one-year TPI Composites Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -5.7. The average equity rating for TPIC stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.29 billion, with 35.30 million shares outstanding and 29.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 512.76K shares, TPIC stock reached a trading volume of 1277862 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on TPI Composites Inc. [TPIC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPIC shares is $35.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPIC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for TPI Composites Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price from $28 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2020, representing the official price target for TPI Composites Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on TPIC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TPI Composites Inc. is set at 2.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.81.

TPIC Stock Performance Analysis:

TPI Composites Inc. [TPIC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.20. With this latest performance, TPIC shares gained by 6.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 99.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 73.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.48 for TPI Composites Inc. [TPIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.95, while it was recorded at 34.75 for the last single week of trading, and 23.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TPI Composites Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TPI Composites Inc. [TPIC] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.64 and a Gross Margin at +5.42. TPI Composites Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.09.

Return on Total Capital for TPIC is now 9.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TPI Composites Inc. [TPIC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 132.60. Additionally, TPIC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 117.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TPI Composites Inc. [TPIC] managed to generate an average of -$1,181 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.01.TPI Composites Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

TPIC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TPI Composites Inc. posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPIC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPI Composites Inc. go to 50.00%.

TPI Composites Inc. [TPIC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,027 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TPIC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,255,131, which is approximately -25.058% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; RIVER ROAD ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 1,619,941 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $60.65 million in TPIC stocks shares; and HANDELSBANKEN FONDER AB, currently with $58.91 million in TPIC stock with ownership of nearly 4.128% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TPI Composites Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in TPI Composites Inc. [NASDAQ:TPIC] by around 4,825,646 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 4,643,769 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 17,965,778 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,435,193 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TPIC stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,114,283 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 447,274 shares during the same period.