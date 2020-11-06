Wall Street Analyst Initiated At Home Group Inc. [HOME]. What else is Wall St. saying

At Home Group Inc. [NYSE: HOME] closed the trading session at $17.93 on 11/05/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $17.265, while the highest price level was $18.65. The company report on October 29, 2020 that At Home Group, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

At Home Group, Inc. (NYSE:HOME) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on October 29, 2020 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/70312.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 226.00 percent and weekly performance of 8.27 percent. The stock has been moved at 631.84 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.71 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 15.38 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.21M shares, HOME reached to a volume of 2292778 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about At Home Group Inc. [HOME]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOME shares is $20.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOME stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for At Home Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2020, representing the official price target for At Home Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Monness Crespi & Hardt analysts kept a Buy rating on HOME stock. On July 31, 2020, analysts increased their price target for HOME shares from 5 to 16.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for At Home Group Inc. is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for HOME in the course of the last twelve months was 6.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

HOME stock trade performance evaluation

At Home Group Inc. [HOME] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.27. With this latest performance, HOME shares dropped by -6.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 631.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 103.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.43 for At Home Group Inc. [HOME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.71, while it was recorded at 16.90 for the last single week of trading, and 9.13 for the last 200 days.

At Home Group Inc. [HOME]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and At Home Group Inc. [HOME] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.83 and a Gross Margin at +27.86. At Home Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.71.

Return on Total Capital for HOME is now 5.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, At Home Group Inc. [HOME] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 301.59. Additionally, HOME Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 251.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, At Home Group Inc. [HOME] managed to generate an average of -$34,097 per employee.At Home Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for At Home Group Inc. [HOME] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, At Home Group Inc. posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOME. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for At Home Group Inc. go to 24.30%.

At Home Group Inc. [HOME]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $856 million, or 96.20% of HOME stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOME stocks are: CAS INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 10,433,735, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; PRENTICE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 4,822,772 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $81.89 million in HOME stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $63.34 million in HOME stock with ownership of nearly -2.581% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in At Home Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in At Home Group Inc. [NYSE:HOME] by around 9,797,297 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 8,719,618 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 31,895,800 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,412,715 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOME stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,939,133 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 3,676,625 shares during the same period.