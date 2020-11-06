Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]. What else is Wall St. saying

Bloom Energy Corporation [NYSE: BE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 11.59% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.62%. The company report on November 6, 2020 that Bloom Energy Announces Upcoming Investor Event.

Conference Call with Bloom Executives to Discuss Bloom Energy’s Approach to Hydrogen.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) announced it will host an investor conference call and question and answer session on November 18, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. EST/ 1:30 p.m. PST. Venkat Venkataraman, EVP, engineering and chief technology officer, and Sharelynn Moore, EVP and chief marketing officer, will join Scott Reynolds, global head of structured finance, for an in-depth discussion about the company’s approach to hydrogen and to provide an update on Bloom’s entry into the commercial hydrogen market and its hydrogen-powered fuel cells.

Over the last 12 months, BE stock rose by 317.34%. The one-year Bloom Energy Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.46. The average equity rating for BE stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.38 billion, with 125.93 million shares outstanding and 97.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.83M shares, BE stock reached a trading volume of 7665681 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BE shares is $16.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BE stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Bloom Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Bloom Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on BE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bloom Energy Corporation is set at 1.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for BE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for BE in the course of the last twelve months was 27.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

BE Stock Performance Analysis:

Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.62. With this latest performance, BE shares dropped by -28.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 85.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 317.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.55 for Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.54, while it was recorded at 13.87 for the last single week of trading, and 11.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bloom Energy Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.00 and a Gross Margin at +12.08. Bloom Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.77.

Return on Total Capital for BE is now -26.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.07. Additionally, BE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 131.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 82.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] managed to generate an average of -$200,536 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Bloom Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

BE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bloom Energy Corporation posted -0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2,900.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bloom Energy Corporation go to 25.00%.

Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $939 million, or 59.40% of BE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BE stocks are: AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC with ownership of 10,773,289, which is approximately 0.1% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,513,444 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $100.31 million in BE stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $85.31 million in BE stock with ownership of nearly -8.401% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bloom Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 120 institutional holders increased their position in Bloom Energy Corporation [NYSE:BE] by around 13,065,156 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 3,462,057 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 44,430,991 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,958,204 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BE stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,267,551 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 832,474 shares during the same period.