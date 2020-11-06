Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT] stock Upgrade by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $10

Uniti Group Inc. [NASDAQ: UNIT] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $9.78 during the day while it closed the day at $9.56. The company report on October 13, 2020 that Uniti Group Inc. To Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call.

Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced that it will report its third quarter 2020 financial results after the close of trading on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange on November 9, 2020. A conference call to discuss those earnings will be held the same day at 4:15 PM Eastern Time.

The dial-in number for the conference call is (844) 513-7153 (or (508) 637-5603 for international callers) and the conference ID is 3536128. The call will also be webcast live and can be accessed at the Company’s website at www.uniti.com. A replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website or by telephone beginning on November 9, 2020 at approximately 8:00 PM Eastern Time. To access the telephone replay, which will be available for 14 days, please dial (855) 859-2056 and enter the conference ID number 3536128.

Uniti Group Inc. stock has also gained 0.74% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UNIT stock has declined by -5.72% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 37.75% and gained 16.44% year-on date.

The market cap for UNIT stock reached $2.34 billion, with 192.48 million shares outstanding and 191.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.75M shares, UNIT reached a trading volume of 1578735 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNIT shares is $10.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNIT stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Uniti Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Uniti Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on UNIT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uniti Group Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNIT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNIT in the course of the last twelve months was 11.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.10.

UNIT stock trade performance evaluation

Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.74. With this latest performance, UNIT shares dropped by -8.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNIT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.35 for Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.83, while it was recorded at 9.31 for the last single week of trading, and 8.59 for the last 200 days.

Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.55 and a Gross Margin at +48.09. Uniti Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.92.

Return on Total Capital for UNIT is now 0.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.29. Additionally, UNIT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 143.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 103.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT] managed to generate an average of $11,160 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Uniti Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Uniti Group Inc. posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNIT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Uniti Group Inc. go to 8.60%.

Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,526 million, or 70.70% of UNIT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNIT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,870,000, which is approximately 2.743% of the company’s market cap and around 0.94% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,737,897 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $284.29 million in UNIT stocks shares; and NOMURA HOLDINGS INC, currently with $106.09 million in UNIT stock with ownership of nearly -8.084% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Uniti Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 112 institutional holders increased their position in Uniti Group Inc. [NASDAQ:UNIT] by around 13,198,405 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 15,611,739 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 130,837,815 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 159,647,959 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNIT stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,536,815 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 5,617,663 shares during the same period.