Stifel Nicolaus lifts The Dixie Group Inc. [DXYN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The Dixie Group Inc. [NASDAQ: DXYN] price surged by 32.69 percent to reach at $0.33. The company report on November 5, 2020 that The Dixie Group Reports Profit For The Third Quarter.

Highlights from Third Quarter 2020 Results (all comparisons are to the prior year third quarter):.

Net Income from continuing operations of $906,000 compared to a loss of $2,577,000.

A sum of 2807105 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 105.16K shares. The Dixie Group Inc. shares reached a high of $1.47 and dropped to a low of $1.09 until finishing in the latest session at $1.32.

Guru’s Opinion on The Dixie Group Inc. [DXYN]:

Stifel Nicolaus have made an estimate for The Dixie Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2007.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Dixie Group Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for DXYN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for DXYN in the course of the last twelve months was 1.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

DXYN Stock Performance Analysis:

The Dixie Group Inc. [DXYN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 49.54. With this latest performance, DXYN shares gained by 53.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 74.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DXYN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.56 for The Dixie Group Inc. [DXYN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9038, while it was recorded at 1.0314 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9173 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Dixie Group Inc. Fundamentals:

The Dixie Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

DXYN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Dixie Group Inc. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -137.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DXYN.

The Dixie Group Inc. [DXYN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7 million, or 35.30% of DXYN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DXYN stocks are: HODGES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. with ownership of 1,502,183, which is approximately -11.502% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; GENDELL JEFFREY L, holding 1,236,729 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.63 million in DXYN stocks shares; and KOPION ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.81 million in DXYN stock with ownership of nearly 0.252% of the company’s market capitalization.

10 institutional holders increased their position in The Dixie Group Inc. [NASDAQ:DXYN] by around 400,318 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 539,924 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 4,350,259 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,290,501 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DXYN stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 74,250 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 31,522 shares during the same period.