STAAR Surgical Company [STAA] Stock trading around $72.16 per share: What’s Next?

STAAR Surgical Company [NASDAQ: STAA] loss -1.41% or -1.03 points to close at $72.16 with a heavy trading volume of 1024513 shares.

It opened the trading session at $72.26, the shares rose to $72.8269 and dropped to $66.805, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for STAA points out that the company has recorded 89.79% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -211.03% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 591.00K shares, STAA reached to a volume of 1024513 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about STAAR Surgical Company [STAA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STAA shares is $66.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STAA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Sidoti have made an estimate for STAAR Surgical Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 31, 2020, representing the official price target for STAAR Surgical Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $50 to $66, while The Benchmark Company kept a Buy rating on STAA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for STAAR Surgical Company is set at 3.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for STAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for STAA in the course of the last twelve months was 915.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.20.

Trading performance analysis for STAA stock

STAAR Surgical Company [STAA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.92. With this latest performance, STAA shares gained by 26.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 89.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 102.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.67 for STAAR Surgical Company [STAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.43, while it was recorded at 72.01 for the last single week of trading, and 46.22 for the last 200 days.

STAAR Surgical Company [STAA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and STAAR Surgical Company [STAA] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.89 and a Gross Margin at +74.54. STAAR Surgical Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.35.

Return on Total Capital for STAA is now 7.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, STAAR Surgical Company [STAA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.97. Additionally, STAA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, STAAR Surgical Company [STAA] managed to generate an average of $25,542 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.STAAR Surgical Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

STAAR Surgical Company [STAA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, STAAR Surgical Company posted 0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 366.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STAA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for STAAR Surgical Company go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at STAAR Surgical Company [STAA]

There are presently around $2,995 million, or 97.30% of STAA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STAA stocks are: BROADWOOD CAPITAL INC with ownership of 10,799,410, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,523,447 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $254.25 million in STAA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $218.71 million in STAA stock with ownership of nearly 4.276% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in STAAR Surgical Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 106 institutional holders increased their position in STAAR Surgical Company [NASDAQ:STAA] by around 3,421,479 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 4,168,864 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 33,913,973 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,504,316 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STAA stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,363,285 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 739,750 shares during the same period.