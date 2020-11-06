Shift4 Payments Inc. [FOUR] is 61.03% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Shift4 Payments Inc. [NYSE: FOUR] traded at a high on 11/04/20, posting a 7.38 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $54.01. The company report on October 29, 2020 that Shift4 Announces Closing of Offering of $450.0 Million of Senior Notes due 2026.

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE: FOUR), a leading independent provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, announced the completion of the previously announced offering of $450.0 million aggregate principal amount of 4.625% senior notes due 2026 (the “Notes”) by Shift4 Payments, LLC (“Shift4”) and Shift4 Payments Finance Sub, Inc., subsidiaries of Shift4 Payments, Inc. The Notes are guaranteed, jointly and severally, on a senior unsecured basis, by certain of Shift4’s subsidiaries.

The net proceeds of the offering, together with cash on hand, will be used to (i) repay all indebtedness outstanding under Shift4’s first lien term loan facility (the “First Lien Term Loan Facility”) and (ii) the remainder, if any, for general corporate purposes. As of the date of this press release, the outstanding aggregate principal amount of the First Lien Term Loan Facility is $450.0 million.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1072037 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Shift4 Payments Inc. stands at 8.86% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.99%.

The market cap for FOUR stock reached $4.48 billion, with 80.42 million shares outstanding and 27.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 765.22K shares, FOUR reached a trading volume of 1072037 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Shift4 Payments Inc. [FOUR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FOUR shares is $60.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FOUR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Shift4 Payments Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on July 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Shift4 Payments Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on FOUR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shift4 Payments Inc. is set at 3.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for FOUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.94.

How has FOUR stock performed recently?

Shift4 Payments Inc. [FOUR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.41.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FOUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.04 for Shift4 Payments Inc. [FOUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.28, while it was recorded at 51.16 for the last single week of trading.

Shift4 Payments Inc. [FOUR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Shift4 Payments Inc. [FOUR] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.80 and a Gross Margin at +18.98. Shift4 Payments Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.94.

Return on Total Capital for FOUR is now 2.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -117.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Shift4 Payments Inc. [FOUR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4,541.84. Additionally, FOUR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 97.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 80.99.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.Shift4 Payments Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Insider trade positions for Shift4 Payments Inc. [FOUR]

There are presently around $862 million, or 56.70% of FOUR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FOUR stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 1,506,285, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; DURABLE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP, holding 1,329,148 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $71.79 million in FOUR stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $59.38 million in FOUR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Shift4 Payments Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in Shift4 Payments Inc. [NYSE:FOUR] by around 15,402,219 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 2,212 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 557,719 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,962,150 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FOUR stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,252,847 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 2,212 shares during the same period.