Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. [REGN] stock Upgrade by Cantor Fitzgerald analyst, price target now $690

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: REGN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.38% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.54%. The company report on November 2, 2020 that 2nd Annual Gabelli Funds – Columbia Business School Healthcare Symposium (Virtual) – Friday, November 13, 2020.

Join us as we discuss ’s pressing healthcare issues.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201102005244/en/.

Over the last 12 months, REGN stock rose by 76.53%. The one-year Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.09. The average equity rating for REGN stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $63.87 billion, with 109.60 million shares outstanding and 101.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 874.30K shares, REGN stock reached a trading volume of 1186619 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. [REGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REGN shares is $675.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $400 to $750, while SunTrust kept a Buy rating on REGN stock. On May 26, 2020, analysts increased their price target for REGN shares from 559 to 734.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 19.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for REGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for REGN in the course of the last twelve months was 26.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

REGN Stock Performance Analysis:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. [REGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.54. With this latest performance, REGN shares gained by 0.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 76.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.99 for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. [REGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 578.49, while it was recorded at 558.45 for the last single week of trading, and 546.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. [REGN] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.10 and a Gross Margin at +87.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.91.

Return on Total Capital for REGN is now 20.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. [REGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.44. Additionally, REGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. [REGN] managed to generate an average of $261,210 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

REGN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted 6.67/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 6.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REGN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 15.89%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. [REGN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $54,193 million, or 95.30% of REGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REGN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 12,463,480, which is approximately 47.247% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,789,573 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.75 billion in REGN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.61 billion in REGN stock with ownership of nearly 22.287% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 520 institutional holders increased their position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:REGN] by around 19,893,122 shares. Additionally, 379 investors decreased positions by around 3,771,620 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 68,635,647 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 92,300,389 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REGN stock had 140 new institutional investments in for a total of 930,721 shares, while 112 institutional investors sold positions of 621,933 shares during the same period.