Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY] gain 25.41% so far this year. What now?

Realogy Holdings Corp. [NYSE: RLGY] traded at a high on 11/04/20, posting a 0.08 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $12.14. The company report on November 3, 2020 that Sotheby’s International Realty Expands its Presence in Germany.

.

Sotheby’s International Realty announced Schürrer & Fleischer Immobilien is the newest member of its global network and will now operate as Baden-Württemberg Sotheby’s International Realty. The addition marks the brand’s 15th office in Germany and its expanding presence in Europe with more than 140 offices.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1553368 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Realogy Holdings Corp. stands at 9.19% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.96%.

The market cap for RLGY stock reached $1.50 billion, with 115.40 million shares outstanding and 114.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.78M shares, RLGY reached a trading volume of 1553368 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RLGY shares is $12.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RLGY stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Realogy Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Realogy Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Susquehanna analysts kept a Neutral rating on RLGY stock. On November 11, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for RLGY shares from 7 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Realogy Holdings Corp. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for RLGY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for RLGY in the course of the last twelve months was 5.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has RLGY stock performed recently?

Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.75. With this latest performance, RLGY shares gained by 14.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 191.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RLGY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.16 for Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.69, while it was recorded at 11.85 for the last single week of trading, and 8.11 for the last 200 days.

Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Realogy Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Realogy Holdings Corp. posted 0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 122.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RLGY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Realogy Holdings Corp. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY]

There are presently around $1,539 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RLGY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,192,920, which is approximately 1.271% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,001,831 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $218.54 million in RLGY stocks shares; and SOUTHEASTERN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/TN/, currently with $141.8 million in RLGY stock with ownership of nearly -29.54% of the company’s market capitalization.

116 institutional holders increased their position in Realogy Holdings Corp. [NYSE:RLGY] by around 17,434,886 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 22,371,843 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 86,932,176 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 126,738,905 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RLGY stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,210,567 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 6,102,429 shares during the same period.