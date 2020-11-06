Friday, November 6, 2020
RBC Capital Mkts slashes price target on Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] – find out why.

By Misty Lee

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [NASDAQ: ZM] jumped around 13.03 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $496.73 at the close of the session, up 2.69%. The company report on November 3, 2020 that Zoom Video Communications to Release Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) will release results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2021 on Monday, November 30, 2020, after the market closes.

A live Zoom Video Webinar of the event can be accessed at 2:30 pm PT / 5:30 pm ET through Zoom’s investor relations website at https://investors.zoom.us. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event and remain up for approximately one week.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. stock is now 630.06% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ZM Stock saw the intraday high of $499.35 and lowest of $480.761 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 588.84, which means current price is +654.78% above from all time high which was touched on 10/19/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.61M shares, ZM reached a trading volume of 6351156 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZM shares is $483.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $440 to $540. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Zoom Video Communications Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $228 to $611, while Bernstein kept a Outperform rating on ZM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zoom Video Communications Inc. is set at 27.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 111.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 117.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZM in the course of the last twelve months was 212.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has ZM stock performed recently?

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.44. With this latest performance, ZM shares gained by 3.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 219.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 643.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.55 for Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 460.69, while it was recorded at 469.17 for the last single week of trading, and 249.38 for the last 200 days.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.04 and a Gross Margin at +81.47. Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.49.

Return on Total Capital for ZM is now 2.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.69. Additionally, ZM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] managed to generate an average of $8,590 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zoom Video Communications Inc. posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zoom Video Communications Inc. go to 38.46%.

