Paylocity Holding Corporation [PCTY] gain 58.10% so far this year. What now?

Paylocity Holding Corporation [NASDAQ: PCTY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.46% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.20%. The company report on November 6, 2020 that Paylocity Holding Corp. to Host Earnings Call.

Paylocity Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PCTY) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on November 5, 2020 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/69617.

Over the last 12 months, PCTY stock rose by 84.49%. The one-year Paylocity Holding Corporation stock forecast points to a potential downside of -10.01. The average equity rating for PCTY stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.54 billion, with 53.73 million shares outstanding and 37.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 344.79K shares, PCTY stock reached a trading volume of 1099159 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Paylocity Holding Corporation [PCTY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCTY shares is $173.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCTY stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Paylocity Holding Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Paylocity Holding Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $165, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on PCTY stock. On June 18, 2020, analysts increased their price target for PCTY shares from 120 to 155.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paylocity Holding Corporation is set at 8.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for PCTY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 26.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for PCTY in the course of the last twelve months was 109.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

PCTY Stock Performance Analysis:

Paylocity Holding Corporation [PCTY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.20. With this latest performance, PCTY shares gained by 6.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 62.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 84.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCTY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.97 for Paylocity Holding Corporation [PCTY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 166.77, while it was recorded at 189.07 for the last single week of trading, and 134.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Paylocity Holding Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paylocity Holding Corporation [PCTY] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.44 and a Gross Margin at +67.13. Paylocity Holding Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.48.

Return on Total Capital for PCTY is now 15.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Paylocity Holding Corporation [PCTY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.16. Additionally, PCTY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Paylocity Holding Corporation [PCTY] managed to generate an average of $17,904 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 120.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Paylocity Holding Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

PCTY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Paylocity Holding Corporation posted 0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PCTY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Paylocity Holding Corporation go to 22.10%.

Paylocity Holding Corporation [PCTY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,186 million, or 72.10% of PCTY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PCTY stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 6,077,546, which is approximately 72.098% of the company’s market cap and around 29.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,578,833 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $683.63 million in PCTY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $679.03 million in PCTY stock with ownership of nearly 1.319% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Paylocity Holding Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 149 institutional holders increased their position in Paylocity Holding Corporation [NASDAQ:PCTY] by around 6,735,182 shares. Additionally, 169 investors decreased positions by around 6,506,119 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 24,375,466 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,616,767 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PCTY stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 543,875 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 835,433 shares during the same period.