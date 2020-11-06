nLIGHT Inc. [LASR] gain 24.41% so far this year. What now?

nLIGHT Inc. [NASDAQ: LASR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 12.13% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 13.85%. The company report on November 6, 2020 that nLIGHT, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results.

Revenues of $61.7 million and gross margin of 27.8% for the third quarter of 2020.

nLIGHT, Inc. (Nasdaq: LASR), a leading provider of high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets, reported financial results for the third quarter of 2020.

Over the last 12 months, LASR stock rose by 50.09%. The one-year nLIGHT Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.54. The average equity rating for LASR stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.02 billion, with 38.18 million shares outstanding and 38.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 252.50K shares, LASR stock reached a trading volume of 1307424 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on nLIGHT Inc. [LASR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LASR shares is $26.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LASR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for nLIGHT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Jaffray raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2019, representing the official price target for nLIGHT Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $16 to $19, while Needham kept a Buy rating on LASR stock. On November 05, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for LASR shares from 18 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for nLIGHT Inc. is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for LASR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.98.

LASR Stock Performance Analysis:

nLIGHT Inc. [LASR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.85. With this latest performance, LASR shares gained by 7.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LASR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.77 for nLIGHT Inc. [LASR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.69, while it was recorded at 22.69 for the last single week of trading, and 20.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into nLIGHT Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and nLIGHT Inc. [LASR] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.33 and a Gross Margin at +29.63. nLIGHT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.29.

Return on Total Capital for LASR is now -4.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, nLIGHT Inc. [LASR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.02. Additionally, LASR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, nLIGHT Inc. [LASR] managed to generate an average of -$11,713 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.nLIGHT Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

LASR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, nLIGHT Inc. posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LASR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for nLIGHT Inc. go to 30.00%.

nLIGHT Inc. [LASR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $801 million, or 93.50% of LASR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LASR stocks are: WASATCH ADVISORS INC with ownership of 3,390,940, which is approximately 145.07% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,288,823 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $82.98 million in LASR stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $79.22 million in LASR stock with ownership of nearly 0.255% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in nLIGHT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in nLIGHT Inc. [NASDAQ:LASR] by around 4,708,972 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 3,857,951 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 23,193,335 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,760,258 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LASR stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,169,017 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 1,776,618 shares during the same period.