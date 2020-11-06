Monness Crespi & Hardt lifts Rapid7 Inc. [RPD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Rapid7 Inc. [NASDAQ: RPD] price surged by 3.36 percent to reach at $2.23. The company report on November 5, 2020 that Rapid7 Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Annualized recurring revenue (ARR) of $398.7 million, an increase of 29% year-over-year.

Revenue of $105.1 million, 26% year-over-year growth; Products revenue of $98.6 million, 29% year-over-year growth.

A sum of 1409844 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 557.67K shares. Rapid7 Inc. shares reached a high of $71.76 and dropped to a low of $67.35 until finishing in the latest session at $68.52.

The one-year RPD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.3. The average equity rating for RPD stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Rapid7 Inc. [RPD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RPD shares is $70.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RPD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Monness Crespi & Hardt have made an estimate for Rapid7 Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price from $60 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on August 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Rapid7 Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $72 to $60, while Monness Crespi & Hardt kept a Buy rating on RPD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rapid7 Inc. is set at 2.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for RPD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 38.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.00.

RPD Stock Performance Analysis:

Rapid7 Inc. [RPD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.28. With this latest performance, RPD shares gained by 7.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RPD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.76 for Rapid7 Inc. [RPD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.14, while it was recorded at 64.56 for the last single week of trading, and 53.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Rapid7 Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rapid7 Inc. [RPD] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.68 and a Gross Margin at +69.85. Rapid7 Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.47.

Return on Total Capital for RPD is now -14.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -63.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rapid7 Inc. [RPD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 318.24. Additionally, RPD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 309.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 74.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rapid7 Inc. [RPD] managed to generate an average of -$34,874 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Rapid7 Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

RPD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rapid7 Inc. posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 400.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RPD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rapid7 Inc. go to 52.30%.

Rapid7 Inc. [RPD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,366 million, or 93.17% of RPD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RPD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,384,279, which is approximately 2.78% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,206,861 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $288.25 million in RPD stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $274.2 million in RPD stock with ownership of nearly 50.947% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rapid7 Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 130 institutional holders increased their position in Rapid7 Inc. [NASDAQ:RPD] by around 8,460,304 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 6,993,612 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 33,675,968 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,129,884 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RPD stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,743,291 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,871,342 shares during the same period.