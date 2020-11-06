MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] is 160.48% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

MoneyGram International Inc. [NASDAQ: MGI] gained 13.02% on the last trading session, reaching $5.47 price per share at the time. The company report on October 30, 2020 that MoneyGram International, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on October 30, 2020 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/68938.

MoneyGram International Inc. represents 77.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $337.01 million with the latest information. MGI stock price has been found in the range of $4.87 to $5.53.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.55M shares, MGI reached a trading volume of 3095828 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGI shares is $2.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGI stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for MoneyGram International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital dropped their target price from $3.50 to $1. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2020, representing the official price target for MoneyGram International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5.50, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on MGI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MoneyGram International Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28.

Trading performance analysis for MGI stock

MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.83. With this latest performance, MGI shares gained by 78.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 237.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.31 for MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.53, while it was recorded at 5.01 for the last single week of trading, and 2.70 for the last 200 days.

MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.02 and a Gross Margin at +42.73. MoneyGram International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.69.

Return on Total Capital for MGI is now -2.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.53. Additionally, MGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 136.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] managed to generate an average of -$26,776 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 82.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.

MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MoneyGram International Inc. posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGI.

An analysis of insider ownership at MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]

There are presently around $122 million, or 35.20% of MGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,821,464, which is approximately 487.235% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 2,642,886 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.79 million in MGI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $11.21 million in MGI stock with ownership of nearly 4.384% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MoneyGram International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in MoneyGram International Inc. [NASDAQ:MGI] by around 8,697,538 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 3,326,917 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 10,319,502 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,343,957 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGI stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,552,189 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,918,732 shares during the same period.