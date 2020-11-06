Market cap of Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation [SBE] reaches 481.54M – now what?

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation [NYSE: SBE] gained 7.96% on the last trading session, reaching $15.33 price per share at the time. The company report on October 17, 2020 that MERGER ALERT – VABK, SBE, and CCX: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Mergers of these Companies.

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation represents 31.41 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $481.54 million with the latest information. SBE stock price has been found in the range of $14.77 to $15.40.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.06M shares, SBE reached a trading volume of 1928070 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation is set at 1.19 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 120.71.

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation [SBE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.72. With this latest performance, SBE shares gained by 11.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.47% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.21 for Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation [SBE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.43, while it was recorded at 14.27 for the last single week of trading, and 10.81 for the last 200 days.

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation [SBE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation [SBE] managed to generate an average of $259,857 per employee.

An analysis of insider ownership at Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation [SBE]

18 institutional holders increased their position in Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation [NYSE:SBE] by around 3,609,365 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 3,168,966 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 13,640,631 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,418,962 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBE stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,703,010 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 462,458 shares during the same period.