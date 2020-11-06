Market cap of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [MRSN] reaches 1.58B – now what?

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: MRSN] jumped around 1.57 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $23.33 at the close of the session, up 7.22%. The company report on November 4, 2020 that Mersana Therapeutics to Present at 29th Annual Credit Suisse Virtual Healthcare Conference.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) targeting cancers in areas of high unmet medical need, announced that Anna Protopapas, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 29th Annual Credit Suisse Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 11, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors & Media section of Mersana’s website at www.mersana.com. An archived replay will be available for approximately 90 days following the presentation.About Mersana TherapeuticsMersana Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using its differentiated and proprietary ADC platforms to rapidly develop novel ADCs with optimal efficacy, safety and tolerability to meaningfully improve the lives of people fighting cancer. Mersana’s lead product candidate, XMT-1536, is in the expansion portion of a Phase 1 proof-of-concept clinical study in patients with ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma. XMT-1592, Mersana’s second ADC product candidate targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, was created using Mersana’s customizable and homogeneous Dolasynthen platform and is in the dose escalation portion of a Phase 1 proof-of-concept clinical study. The Company’s early stage programs include a B7-H4 targeting ADC, as well as a STING agonist ADC developed using the Company’s Immunosynthen platform. In addition, multiple partners are using Mersana’s Dolaflexin platform to advance their ADC pipelines.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. stock is now 307.16% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MRSN Stock saw the intraday high of $24.6899 and lowest of $21.60 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 26.64, which means current price is +466.26% above from all time high which was touched on 09/16/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 928.56K shares, MRSN reached a trading volume of 1560409 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [MRSN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRSN shares is $26.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRSN stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $7 to $12, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on MRSN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 931.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.29.

How has MRSN stock performed recently?

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [MRSN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.48. With this latest performance, MRSN shares gained by 20.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 137.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1078.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.70 for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [MRSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.27, while it was recorded at 20.33 for the last single week of trading, and 14.92 for the last 200 days.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [MRSN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [MRSN] shares currently have an operating margin of -71.69. Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -66.97.

Return on Total Capital for MRSN is now -63.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -61.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -64.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [MRSN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.38. Additionally, MRSN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [MRSN] managed to generate an average of -$339,855 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 183.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.20 and a Current Ratio set at 13.20.

Earnings analysis for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [MRSN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Mersana Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRSN.

Insider trade positions for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [MRSN]

There are presently around $1,599 million, or 93.60% of MRSN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRSN stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 7,959,520, which is approximately -33.469% of the company’s market cap and around 1.28% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,137,740 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $166.52 million in MRSN stocks shares; and AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $151.65 million in MRSN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mersana Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:MRSN] by around 40,713,675 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 13,309,737 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 14,526,775 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,550,187 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRSN stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,440,934 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 5,164,817 shares during the same period.