Market cap of Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] reaches 318.32M – now what?

It opened the trading session at $9.26, the shares rose to $9.8406 and dropped to $9.0001, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BLNK points out that the company has recorded 476.79% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -675.2% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.45M shares, BLNK reached to a volume of 2618385 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLNK shares is $6.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLNK stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Blink Charging Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 14, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blink Charging Co. is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLNK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 74.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 51.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.67. With this latest performance, BLNK shares dropped by -6.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 476.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 379.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLNK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.55 for Blink Charging Co. [BLNK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.43, while it was recorded at 8.75 for the last single week of trading, and 4.95 for the last 200 days.

Blink Charging Co. [BLNK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] shares currently have an operating margin of -379.53 and a Gross Margin at -240.92. Blink Charging Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -349.69.

Return on Total Capital for BLNK is now -85.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -80.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -82.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.84. Additionally, BLNK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] managed to generate an average of -$144,007 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Blink Charging Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Blink Charging Co. [BLNK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Blink Charging Co. posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLNK.

An analysis of insider ownership at Blink Charging Co. [BLNK]

There are presently around $18 million, or 11.00% of BLNK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLNK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 750,846, which is approximately -1.331% of the company’s market cap and around 5.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 401,488 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.89 million in BLNK stocks shares; and ALPS ADVISORS INC, currently with $1.21 million in BLNK stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blink Charging Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in Blink Charging Co. [NASDAQ:BLNK] by around 693,929 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 351,069 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 1,008,569 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,053,567 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLNK stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 634,131 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 283,018 shares during the same period.