Market Analysts see Redfin Corporation [RDFN] gaining to $56. Time to buy?

Redfin Corporation [NASDAQ: RDFN] traded at a high on 11/05/20, posting a 0.93 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $47.81. The company report on November 5, 2020 that Redfin Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN) announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. All financial measures, unless otherwise noted, are presented on a GAAP basis and include stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, and expenses related to actions taken in response to COVID-19.

Revenue decreased 1% year-over-year to $237 million during the third quarter. Gross profit was $93 million, an increase of 74% from $53 million in the third quarter of 2019. Real estate services gross profit was $92 million, an increase of 70% from $54 million in the third quarter of 2019. Real estate services gross margin was 44%, compared to 35% in the third quarter of 2019. Operating expenses were $56 million, an increase of 22% from $46 million in the third quarter of 2019. Operating expenses were 24% of revenue, up from 19% in the third quarter of 2019.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1816437 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Redfin Corporation stands at 6.01% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.92%.

The market cap for RDFN stock reached $5.11 billion, with 98.79 million shares outstanding and 94.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, RDFN reached a trading volume of 1816437 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Redfin Corporation [RDFN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RDFN shares is $45.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RDFN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Redfin Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Redfin Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Redfin Corporation is set at 2.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for RDFN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for RDFN in the course of the last twelve months was 156.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.10.

How has RDFN stock performed recently?

Redfin Corporation [RDFN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.48. With this latest performance, RDFN shares dropped by -11.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 95.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 157.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RDFN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.15 for Redfin Corporation [RDFN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.55, while it was recorded at 44.68 for the last single week of trading, and 34.33 for the last 200 days.

Redfin Corporation [RDFN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Redfin Corporation [RDFN] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.31 and a Gross Margin at +18.48. Redfin Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.36.

Return on Total Capital for RDFN is now -16.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Redfin Corporation [RDFN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.39. Additionally, RDFN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Redfin Corporation [RDFN] managed to generate an average of -$23,928 per employee.Redfin Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Earnings analysis for Redfin Corporation [RDFN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Redfin Corporation posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 75.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RDFN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Redfin Corporation go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Redfin Corporation [RDFN]

There are presently around $4,296 million, or 95.40% of RDFN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RDFN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,995,447, which is approximately 13.115% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; DURABLE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP, holding 9,093,415 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $434.76 million in RDFN stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $388.77 million in RDFN stock with ownership of nearly 2.386% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Redfin Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 147 institutional holders increased their position in Redfin Corporation [NASDAQ:RDFN] by around 8,997,140 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 6,755,919 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 74,099,037 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,852,096 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RDFN stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,191,448 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,011,979 shares during the same period.