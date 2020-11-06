Market Analysts see NewAge Inc. [NBEV] falling to $3.50. Time to buy?

NewAge Inc. [NASDAQ: NBEV] closed the trading session at $3.00 on 11/05/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.76, while the highest price level was $3.05. The company report on November 2, 2020 that NewAge Announces Timing for Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call.

NewAge, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBEV), the Colorado-based omni-channel social selling and distribution company, announced that it will release financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020, before the stock market opens on Monday, November 9, 2020. The company will hold a conference call and webcast for investors at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time that same day.

Interested investors can dial into the conference call to hear the details of management’s update and participate in a question and answer session.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 64.84 percent and weekly performance of 20.97 percent. The stock has been moved at 85.19 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 58.73 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 23.97 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.99M shares, NBEV reached to a volume of 2888989 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NewAge Inc. [NBEV]:

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for NewAge Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2019, representing the official price target for NewAge Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Alliance Global Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on NBEV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NewAge Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for NBEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

NBEV stock trade performance evaluation

NewAge Inc. [NBEV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.97. With this latest performance, NBEV shares gained by 58.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 85.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NBEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.95 for NewAge Inc. [NBEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.10, while it was recorded at 2.63 for the last single week of trading, and 1.82 for the last 200 days.

NewAge Inc. [NBEV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NewAge Inc. [NBEV] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.37 and a Gross Margin at +56.89. NewAge Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.41.

Return on Total Capital for NBEV is now -26.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NewAge Inc. [NBEV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 88.58. Additionally, NBEV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 70.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NewAge Inc. [NBEV] managed to generate an average of -$96,183 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.94.NewAge Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NewAge Inc. [NBEV] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NewAge Inc. posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -250.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NBEV.

NewAge Inc. [NBEV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $66 million, or 23.00% of NBEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NBEV stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,071,880, which is approximately 13.898% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,410,768 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.23 million in NBEV stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $3.61 million in NBEV stock with ownership of nearly 5.969% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NewAge Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in NewAge Inc. [NASDAQ:NBEV] by around 3,867,289 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 1,684,377 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 16,298,400 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,850,066 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NBEV stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,084,556 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 386,155 shares during the same period.