Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. [IEA] moved up 11.64: Why It’s Important

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. [NASDAQ: IEA] closed the trading session at $9.40 on 11/05/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.67, while the highest price level was $9.73. The company report on November 3, 2020 that UPDATE – Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. Enters Into $550 Million Joint Venture With F.H. Paschen For the West Lake Corridor Rail Expansion in Indiana.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) (“IEA” or the “Company”), a leading infrastructure construction company with renewable energy and specialty civil expertise, announced a joint venture with F.H. Paschen for the West Lake Corridor rail expansion awarded by the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) and valued at over $550 million. The contract was secured by Ragnar Benson, a subsidiary of IEA that provides heavy- and light-rail construction, and F.H. Paschen, a general contractor and construction manager with over 110 years of experience in the construction industry. Ragnar Benson owns an approximate 30 percent interest in the joint venture.

F.H. Paschen and Ragnar Benson together serve as the design build construction team for the West Lake Corridor project, which will provide a vital transportation link that connects Northwest Indiana to Chicago and Cook County, Illinois. The project includes the construction of an eight-mile single-track branch extension of the existing South Shore rail line and four additional rail stations to reach high-growth areas in Lake County, Indiana. In addition, the joint venture team will construct a maintenance and storage facility with a layover yard and three traction power substations to power the overhead contact system.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 191.93 percent and weekly performance of 36.23 percent. The stock has been moved at 370.00 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 60.68 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 181.44 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 583.64K shares, IEA reached to a volume of 1017956 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. [IEA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IEA shares is $6.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IEA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 11, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2018, representing the official price target for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for IEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for IEA in the course of the last twelve months was 3.22.

IEA stock trade performance evaluation

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. [IEA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.23. With this latest performance, IEA shares gained by 60.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 370.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 270.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.88 for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. [IEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.28, while it was recorded at 8.12 for the last single week of trading, and 3.70 for the last 200 days.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. [IEA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. [IEA] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.52 and a Gross Margin at +10.76. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.43.

Return on Total Capital for IEA is now 11.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.23. Additionally, IEA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 126.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. [IEA] managed to generate an average of $1,917 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.95.Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. [IEA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. posted 0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -48.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IEA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. go to 8.00%.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. [IEA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $25 million, or 67.80% of IEA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IEA stocks are: ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP with ownership of 875,100, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 346,453 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.26 million in IEA stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $2.91 million in IEA stock with ownership of nearly 32.821% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. [NASDAQ:IEA] by around 310,955 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 67,912 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 2,256,696 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,635,563 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IEA stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 181,454 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 31,324 shares during the same period.