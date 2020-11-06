Imperial Capital slashes price target on Resideo Technologies Inc. [REZI] – find out why.

Resideo Technologies Inc. [NYSE: REZI] gained 35.59% on the last trading session, reaching $15.39 price per share at the time. The company report on November 5, 2020 that Resideo Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI), a leading global provider of home comfort and security solutions, announced financial and operating results for the third quarter ended Sept. 26, 2020.

Highlights.

Resideo Technologies Inc. represents 123.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.95 billion with the latest information. REZI stock price has been found in the range of $13.45 to $16.37.

If compared to the average trading volume of 639.46K shares, REZI reached a trading volume of 4834988 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Resideo Technologies Inc. [REZI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REZI shares is $14.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REZI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Imperial Capital have made an estimate for Resideo Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Imperial Capital raised their target price from $12.50 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Resideo Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Neutral rating on REZI stock. On February 28, 2020, analysts increased their price target for REZI shares from 10 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Resideo Technologies Inc. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for REZI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for REZI in the course of the last twelve months was 45.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for REZI stock

Resideo Technologies Inc. [REZI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 48.84. With this latest performance, REZI shares gained by 25.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 161.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REZI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.10 for Resideo Technologies Inc. [REZI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.81, while it was recorded at 11.79 for the last single week of trading, and 9.76 for the last 200 days.

Resideo Technologies Inc. [REZI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Resideo Technologies Inc. [REZI] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.91 and a Gross Margin at +27.04. Resideo Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.72.

Return on Total Capital for REZI is now 10.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Resideo Technologies Inc. [REZI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.52. Additionally, REZI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 79.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Resideo Technologies Inc. [REZI] managed to generate an average of $2,769 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.99.Resideo Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Resideo Technologies Inc. [REZI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Resideo Technologies Inc. posted 0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REZI.

An analysis of insider ownership at Resideo Technologies Inc. [REZI]

There are presently around $1,825 million, or 97.80% of REZI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REZI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,255,455, which is approximately 76.737% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,717,841 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $195.73 million in REZI stocks shares; and FRESHFORD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $157.92 million in REZI stock with ownership of nearly 21.602% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Resideo Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 115 institutional holders increased their position in Resideo Technologies Inc. [NYSE:REZI] by around 24,245,269 shares. Additionally, 195 investors decreased positions by around 21,033,320 shares, while 116 investors held positions by with 73,280,925 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 118,559,514 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REZI stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,402,037 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 8,709,337 shares during the same period.