IAC/InterActiveCorp [IAC] Revenue clocked in at $3.88 billion, up 83.42% YTD: What’s Next?

IAC/InterActiveCorp [NASDAQ: IAC] price plunged by -0.39 percent to reach at -$0.51. The company report on November 6, 2020 that IAC Earnings Release and Letter to Shareholders Available on Company’s IR Site.

IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) posted its third quarter financial results and a letter to shareholders on the investor relations section of its website at ir.iac.com/financial-information/quarterly-results. As announced previously, IAC and ANGI Homeservices will host a virtual conference call to discuss both companies’ respective third quarter results and to answer questions. The virtual conference call will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Participating on the call will be Joey Levin, CEO of IAC and Chairman of ANGI Homeservices; Glenn H. Schiffman, Executive Vice President and CFO of IAC; and Brandon Ridenour, CEO of ANGI Homeservices.

The live webcast and replay of the call will be open to the public at https://interactivecorp.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_l5DspVwxSsKLNQodcBfyWA.

A sum of 1111588 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 825.51K shares. IAC/InterActiveCorp shares reached a high of $133.23 and dropped to a low of $129.61 until finishing in the latest session at $130.47.

The one-year IAC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.5. The average equity rating for IAC stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on IAC/InterActiveCorp [IAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IAC shares is $158.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IAC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for IAC/InterActiveCorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2020, representing the official price target for IAC/InterActiveCorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $168 to $170, while Wedbush kept a Outperform rating on IAC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IAC/InterActiveCorp is set at 4.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for IAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 33.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for IAC in the course of the last twelve months was 21.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.70.

IAC Stock Performance Analysis:

IAC/InterActiveCorp [IAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.08. With this latest performance, IAC shares gained by 1.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 94.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 114.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.46 for IAC/InterActiveCorp [IAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 124.29, while it was recorded at 126.34 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into IAC/InterActiveCorp Fundamentals:

IAC/InterActiveCorp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

IAC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, IAC/InterActiveCorp posted 0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -82.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IAC/InterActiveCorp go to 37.69%.

IAC/InterActiveCorp [IAC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $998 million, or 80.70% of IAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IAC stocks are: NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 3,299,597, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; RIVERBRIDGE PARTNERS LLC, holding 546,888 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $71.35 million in IAC stocks shares; and ALLEN HOLDING INC /NY, currently with $65.23 million in IAC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

132 institutional holders increased their position in IAC/InterActiveCorp [NASDAQ:IAC] by around 7,632,979 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 89,009 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 72,940 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,649,048 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IAC stock had 130 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,628,583 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 89,009 shares during the same period.