Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] moved up 3.05: Why It’s Important

Harley-Davidson Inc. [NYSE: HOG] traded at a high on 11/05/20, posting a 3.05 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $33.81. The company report on October 27, 2020 that Harley-Davidson & Hero Motocorp Announce Agreements for India Market.

Embarking on a new journey together, Harley-Davidson, Inc. (“Harley-Davidson”), the legendary motorcycle manufacturer and Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest maker of motorcycles and scooters in terms of unit volumes, announced that the two will ride together in India.

Per a distribution agreement, Hero MotoCorp will sell and service Harley-Davidson motorcycles and sell Parts & Accessories and General Merchandise riding gear and apparel through a network of brand-exclusive Harley-Davidson dealers and Hero MotorCorp’s existing dealership network in India.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2575097 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Harley-Davidson Inc. stands at 3.67% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.11%.

The market cap for HOG stock reached $5.34 billion, with 153.20 million shares outstanding and 152.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.97M shares, HOG reached a trading volume of 2575097 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOG shares is $36.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Harley-Davidson Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Harley-Davidson Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $27 to $36, while Wedbush kept a Outperform rating on HOG stock. On July 15, 2020, analysts increased their price target for HOG shares from 24 to 31.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Harley-Davidson Inc. is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for HOG in the course of the last twelve months was 12.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has HOG stock performed recently?

Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.18. With this latest performance, HOG shares gained by 22.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.84 for Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.15, while it was recorded at 33.17 for the last single week of trading, and 26.04 for the last 200 days.

Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.44 and a Gross Margin at +31.58. Harley-Davidson Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.90.

Return on Total Capital for HOG is now 5.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 416.21. Additionally, HOG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 286.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] managed to generate an average of $84,727 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Harley-Davidson Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Harley-Davidson Inc. posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Harley-Davidson Inc. go to 0.50%.

Insider trade positions for Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG]

There are presently around $4,701 million, or 93.10% of HOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,098,600, which is approximately -20.192% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,050,917 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $475.06 million in HOG stocks shares; and BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, currently with $309.91 million in HOG stock with ownership of nearly -33.8% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Harley-Davidson Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 172 institutional holders increased their position in Harley-Davidson Inc. [NYSE:HOG] by around 34,325,110 shares. Additionally, 195 investors decreased positions by around 38,709,950 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 65,998,786 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 139,033,846 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOG stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,720,366 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 17,397,098 shares during the same period.