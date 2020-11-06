Goldman lifts RealPage Inc. [RP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

RealPage Inc. [NASDAQ: RP] gained 4.61% on the last trading session, reaching $60.18 price per share at the time. The company report on November 4, 2020 that RealPage® Adds Online Reputation Assessment (ORA) Scores.

Expands depth of benchmarking data and enhances AI Revenue Management.

RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP), a leading global provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry, announced the integration of Online Reputation Assessment (ORA™) Scores into its Performance Analytics Benchmarking and AI Revenue Management solutions. ORA™ scores from J Turner Research are the industry gold standard for measuring and benchmarking the online reputation of multifamily properties and companies.

RealPage Inc. represents 95.75 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.16 billion with the latest information. RP stock price has been found in the range of $58.23 to $60.91.

If compared to the average trading volume of 732.04K shares, RP reached a trading volume of 1021096 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RP shares is $76.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for RealPage Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2020, representing the official price target for RealPage Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on RP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RealPage Inc. is set at 1.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for RP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for RP in the course of the last twelve months was 17.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for RP stock

RealPage Inc. [RP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.20. With this latest performance, RP shares gained by 2.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.78 for RealPage Inc. [RP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.85, while it was recorded at 57.11 for the last single week of trading, and 60.68 for the last 200 days.

RealPage Inc. [RP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RealPage Inc. [RP] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.12 and a Gross Margin at +51.08. RealPage Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.89.

Return on Total Capital for RP is now 4.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.87. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RealPage Inc. [RP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 109.02. Additionally, RP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 106.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RealPage Inc. [RP] managed to generate an average of $8,315 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.RealPage Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

RealPage Inc. [RP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, RealPage Inc. posted 0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.45/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RealPage Inc. go to 24.11%.

An analysis of insider ownership at RealPage Inc. [RP]

There are presently around $5,783 million, or 96.40% of RP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RP stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 12,581,300, which is approximately 31.52% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,974,048 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $479.88 million in RP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $369.92 million in RP stock with ownership of nearly 22.34% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RealPage Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 164 institutional holders increased their position in RealPage Inc. [NASDAQ:RP] by around 13,900,645 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 8,298,984 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 73,897,886 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,097,515 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RP stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,836,001 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,919,832 shares during the same period.