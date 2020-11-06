For Physicians Realty Trust [DOC], Analyst sees a rise to $19. What next?

Physicians Realty Trust [NYSE: DOC] price surged by 0.84 percent to reach at $0.15. The company report on September 22, 2020 that Physicians Realty Trust Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend and Announces Date for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) (the “Company”) announced that the Company’s Board of Trustees has authorized, and the Company has declared, a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per common share and unit for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. This is the Company’s 29th consecutive quarterly dividend, having never missed or reduced the Company’s quarterly dividend distribution since it went public in 2013. “We are very proud of the strength and quality of our medical office facilities, reflecting the high clinical and financial strength of the healthcare providers that occupy our facilities. We believe our continued ability to declare and pay our quarterly dividend to our shareholders is a testament to the strong cash flow from our portfolio of leading medical office facilities,” said John T. Thomas, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

The dividend will be payable on October 16, 2020, to common shareholders and unit holders of record on October 2, 2020.

A sum of 1403661 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.46M shares. Physicians Realty Trust shares reached a high of $18.075 and dropped to a low of $17.53 until finishing in the latest session at $17.94.

The one-year DOC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.14. The average equity rating for DOC stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOC shares is $19.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Physicians Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Physicians Realty Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $21 to $14, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on DOC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Physicians Realty Trust is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOC in the course of the last twelve months was 568.13.

DOC Stock Performance Analysis:

Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.04. With this latest performance, DOC shares dropped by -2.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.97 for Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.95, while it was recorded at 17.34 for the last single week of trading, and 17.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Physicians Realty Trust Fundamentals:

DOC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Physicians Realty Trust posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Physicians Realty Trust go to 9.70%.

Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,679 million, or 98.60% of DOC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,110,748, which is approximately 5.047% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,317,404 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $508.01 million in DOC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $161.75 million in DOC stock with ownership of nearly 39.775% of the company’s market capitalization.

183 institutional holders increased their position in Physicians Realty Trust [NYSE:DOC] by around 36,164,835 shares. Additionally, 152 investors decreased positions by around 18,173,060 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 150,734,592 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 205,072,487 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOC stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,038,949 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 7,112,540 shares during the same period.