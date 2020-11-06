Friday, November 6, 2020
For fuboTV Inc. [FUBO], Analyst sees a rise to $20. What next?

By Edison Baldwin

fuboTV Inc. [NYSE: FUBO] jumped around 0.5 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $14.78 at the close of the session, up 3.50%. The company report on November 4, 2020 that fuboTV to Participate at the Roth Technology Virtual Event on November 12, 2020.

fuboTV (NYSE: “FUBO”), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, announced that members of its management team will host virtual one-on-one and small group meetings with institutional investors at the Roth Technology Virtual Event on November 12, 2020. Co-founder and CEO David Gandler will also speak on the Digital Transformation in the Pandemic and Post-Pandemic Era panel at 10 a.m. ET.

About fuboTV.

fuboTV Inc. stock is now 65.97% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FUBO Stock saw the intraday high of $15.61 and lowest of $14.5991 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 22.00, which means current price is +195.60% above from all time high which was touched on 05/11/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 948.19K shares, FUBO reached a trading volume of 1500766 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]?

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for fuboTV Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2020, representing the official price target for fuboTV Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on FUBO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for fuboTV Inc. is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for FUBO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

How has FUBO stock performed recently?

fuboTV Inc. [FUBO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.36. With this latest performance, FUBO shares gained by 21.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUBO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.60 for fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.98, while it was recorded at 14.26 for the last single week of trading, and 10.18 for the last 200 days.

fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and fuboTV Inc. [FUBO] shares currently have an operating margin of -709.13. fuboTV Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -804.50.

Return on Total Capital for FUBO is now -11.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, fuboTV Inc. [FUBO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.91. Additionally, FUBO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, fuboTV Inc. [FUBO] managed to generate an average of -$165,192 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.fuboTV Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

