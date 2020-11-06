For CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY], Analyst sees a rise to $13. What next?

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: CBAY] surged by $0.27 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $8.54 during the day while it closed the day at $8.50. The company report on November 6, 2020 that CymaBay Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

CymaBay announces trial design for RESPONSE, a global phase 3 registration study for seladelpar in primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

Results from the ENHANCE phase 3 study evaluating seladelpar for PBC to be featured in an oral, late-breaking presentation at The Liver Meeting® 2020.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. stock has also loss -3.30% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CBAY stock has inclined by 35.78% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 377.53% and gained 333.67% year-on date.

The market cap for CBAY stock reached $618.63 million, with 68.89 million shares outstanding and 64.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.86M shares, CBAY reached a trading volume of 1148721 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CBAY shares is $12.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CBAY stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 31, 2020, representing the official price target for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on CBAY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.53 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.32.

CBAY stock trade performance evaluation

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.30. With this latest performance, CBAY shares gained by 11.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 377.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CBAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.13 for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.28, while it was recorded at 8.30 for the last single week of trading, and 4.05 for the last 200 days.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CBAY is now -57.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -57.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.15. Additionally, CBAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] managed to generate an average of -$1,713,467 per employee.CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.40 and a Current Ratio set at 18.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CBAY.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $489 million, or 96.90% of CBAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CBAY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,616,562, which is approximately 1.536% of the company’s market cap and around 0.62% of the total institutional ownership; AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, holding 5,250,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $44.62 million in CBAY stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $28.77 million in CBAY stock with ownership of nearly 39.89% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:CBAY] by around 17,083,866 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 16,453,596 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 25,839,236 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,376,698 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CBAY stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,809,527 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 3,909,361 shares during the same period.