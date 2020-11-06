Credit Suisse lifts AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ACRX] surged by $0.04 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $1.96 during the day while it closed the day at $1.87. The company report on November 6, 2020 that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Third quarter product sales of $1.3M, up significantly compared to $0.3M in the second quarter.

The Zimmer Biomet collaboration, addition of DSUVIA® to the U.S. Department of Defense Joint Deployment Formulary and the U.S. Army contract highlight third quarter achievements and growth opportunities.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also gained 3.89% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ACRX stock has inclined by 41.67% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 20.65% and lost -11.37% year-on date.

The market cap for ACRX stock reached $177.82 million, with 90.32 million shares outstanding and 88.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.68M shares, ACRX reached a trading volume of 1268480 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX]:

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $7 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2019, representing the official price target for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 40.41.

ACRX stock trade performance evaluation

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.89. With this latest performance, ACRX shares gained by 29.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.16 for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5315, while it was recorded at 1.8120 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3854 for the last 200 days.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -2368.06 and a Gross Margin at -197.34. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2325.91.

Return on Total Capital for ACRX is now -56.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -60.73. Additionally, ACRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 151.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 133.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX] managed to generate an average of -$537,778 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 27.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACRX.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $33 million, or 20.00% of ACRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACRX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,509,735, which is approximately -2.651% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,722,340 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.96 million in ACRX stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $2.34 million in ACRX stock with ownership of nearly 8.559% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ACRX] by around 1,409,491 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 2,483,934 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 13,707,313 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,600,738 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACRX stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 367,802 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 31,836 shares during the same period.