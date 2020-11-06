CarParts.com Inc. [PRTS] gain 559.09% so far this year. What now?

CarParts.com Inc. [NASDAQ: PRTS] price surged by 5.84 percent to reach at $0.8. The company report on October 20, 2020 that CarParts.com Sets Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call for Monday, November 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) will hold a conference call on Monday, November 9, 2020 to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 26, 2020. The results will be reported in a press release prior to the call.

CarParts.com, Inc. CEO Lev Peker and CFO/COO David Meniane will host the conference call live via an audio webcast on the Company’s website per the link below, followed by a question and answer period.

A sum of 1989010 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.75M shares. CarParts.com Inc. shares reached a high of $15.20 and dropped to a low of $13.78 until finishing in the latest session at $14.50.

The one-year PRTS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.44. The average equity rating for PRTS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on CarParts.com Inc. [PRTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRTS shares is $18.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRTS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for CarParts.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2020, representing the official price target for CarParts.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Buy rating on PRTS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CarParts.com Inc. is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for PRTS in the course of the last twelve months was 31.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

PRTS Stock Performance Analysis:

CarParts.com Inc. [PRTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.17. With this latest performance, PRTS shares gained by 27.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 210.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 696.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.99 for CarParts.com Inc. [PRTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.08, while it was recorded at 13.38 for the last single week of trading, and 7.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CarParts.com Inc. Fundamentals:

CarParts.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

PRTS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CarParts.com Inc. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRTS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CarParts.com Inc. go to 15.00%.

CarParts.com Inc. [PRTS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $277 million, or 46.10% of PRTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRTS stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 2,855,855, which is approximately 68.83% of the company’s market cap and around 4.30% of the total institutional ownership; G2 INVESTMENT PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,723,134 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.98 million in PRTS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $23.88 million in PRTS stock with ownership of nearly 1991.779% of the company’s market capitalization.

76 institutional holders increased their position in CarParts.com Inc. [NASDAQ:PRTS] by around 11,683,920 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 2,419,868 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 5,029,313 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,133,101 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRTS stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,204,533 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 2,043,444 shares during the same period.