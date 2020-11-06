Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR] Stock trading around $64.34 per share: What’s Next?

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ARWR] surged by $4.87 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $64.96 during the day while it closed the day at $64.34. The company report on November 4, 2020 that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinars on Cardiometabolic Candidates ARO-APOC3 and ARO-ANG3.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) announced that on November 18, and November 19, 2020, it will host two key opinion leader (KOL) webinars to discuss the company’s two investigational RNA interference (RNAi) based cardiometabolic candidates, ARO-APOC3 and ARO-ANG3. Arrowhead will also present data from Phase 1/2 clinical studies of ARO-APOC3 and ARO-ANG3 at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2020. The webinars may be accessed on the Events and Presentations page under the Investors section of the Arrowhead website.

Webinar Details:.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also gained 8.28% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ARWR stock has inclined by 56.85% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 83.15% and gained 1.43% year-on date.

The market cap for ARWR stock reached $6.67 billion, with 101.84 million shares outstanding and 99.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.54M shares, ARWR reached a trading volume of 1366592 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARWR shares is $67.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARWR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $55 to $60, while Cantor Fitzgerald kept a Overweight rating on ARWR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 3.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARWR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 53.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.77.

ARWR stock trade performance evaluation

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.28. With this latest performance, ARWR shares gained by 38.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 83.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARWR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.90 for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.61, while it was recorded at 59.48 for the last single week of trading, and 40.01 for the last 200 days.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.40 and a Current Ratio set at 7.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -31.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARWR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 7.33%.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,432 million, or 68.00% of ARWR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARWR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,954,928, which is approximately 4.21% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,719,363 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $625.34 million in ARWR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $314.72 million in ARWR stock with ownership of nearly 13.896% of the company’s market capitalization.

131 institutional holders increased their position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ARWR] by around 8,066,539 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 4,840,531 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 55,975,334 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,882,404 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARWR stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,012,808 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 1,757,034 shares during the same period.