Arcimoto Inc. [FUV] gain 286.96% so far this year. What now?

Arcimoto Inc. [NASDAQ: FUV] closed the trading session at $6.23 on 11/05/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.75, while the highest price level was $6.29. The company report on November 3, 2020 that Arcimoto to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Monday, November 16 at 2:00 p.m. PST.

Arcimoto, Inc.®, (NASDAQ: FUV) makers of the Fun Utility Vehicle® (FUV®), Rapid Responder™, and Deliverator™ — affordable, practical, and joyful pure electric vehicles for everyday commuters and fleets — will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, on Monday, November 16.

Management will host an investor webcast at 2:00 p.m. PST (5:00 p.m. EST) on November 16 to discuss Arcimoto’s third quarter 2020 financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with a Q&A from participants. To participate, please use the following information:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 286.96 percent and weekly performance of 7.23 percent. The stock has been moved at 161.76 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.80 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.60 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 892.53K shares, FUV reached to a volume of 1029114 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FUV shares is $7.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FUV stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Arcimoto Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Aegis Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Arcimoto Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.50, while Dougherty & Company analysts kept a Buy rating on FUV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arcimoto Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for FUV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 111.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.93.

Arcimoto Inc. [FUV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.23. With this latest performance, FUV shares dropped by -0.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 161.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 189.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.74 for Arcimoto Inc. [FUV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.16, while it was recorded at 5.77 for the last single week of trading, and 3.99 for the last 200 days.

Arcimoto Inc. [FUV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arcimoto Inc. [FUV] shares currently have an operating margin of -1463.30 and a Gross Margin at -266.64. Arcimoto Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1553.04.

Return on Total Capital for FUV is now -107.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -167.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -195.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -100.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arcimoto Inc. [FUV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 87.18. Additionally, FUV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arcimoto Inc. [FUV] managed to generate an average of -$161,491 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Arcimoto Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Arcimoto Inc. [FUV] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Arcimoto Inc. posted -0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FUV.

Arcimoto Inc. [FUV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10 million, or 6.60% of FUV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FUV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 689,340, which is approximately 1222.932% of the company’s market cap and around 24.90% of the total institutional ownership; PRIVATE ADVISOR GROUP, LLC, holding 248,589 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.55 million in FUV stocks shares; and EAM INVESTORS, LLC, currently with $0.98 million in FUV stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arcimoto Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in Arcimoto Inc. [NASDAQ:FUV] by around 1,093,806 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 35,106 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 512,399 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,641,311 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FUV stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 382,594 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 35,106 shares during the same period.