Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] is 50.94% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX: AMPE] closed the trading session at $0.88 on 11/05/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.84, while the highest price level was $0.90. The company report on November 6, 2020 that Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Provides Business Update and Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE American: AMPE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the advancement of immunology based therapies for prevalent inflammatory conditions, at 4:30pm EST, will provide an update and overview of its clinical development pipeline / activities and its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Attending the webinar from Ampio will be, Mr. Michael Macaluso (President and CEO), Dr. David Bar-Or (Director and Founder), Ms. Laura Goldberg (Vice President) and Mr. Daniel Stokely (CFO). The key areas of focus will be as follows:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 50.94 percent and weekly performance of 6.02 percent. The stock has been moved at 41.94 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.53 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -13.73 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.06M shares, AMPE reached to a volume of 1338788 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Aegis Capital raised their target price from $15 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2014, representing the official price target for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Aegis Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on AMPE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

AMPE stock trade performance evaluation

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.02. With this latest performance, AMPE shares gained by 3.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 124.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.62 for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8322, while it was recorded at 0.8130 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6848 for the last 200 days.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for AMPE is now -282.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -211.50. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -233.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -97.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.80. Additionally, AMPE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] managed to generate an average of -$592,609 per employee.Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMPE.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15 million, or 11.70% of AMPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,344,638, which is approximately -0.156% of the company’s market cap and around 8.65% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,661,029 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.46 million in AMPE stocks shares; and CVA FAMILY OFFICE, LLC, currently with $1.03 million in AMPE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX:AMPE] by around 3,098,459 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 3,212,214 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 10,744,032 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,054,705 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMPE stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,065,755 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 1,672,968 shares during the same period.