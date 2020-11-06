Aemetis Inc. [AMTX] Stock trading around $4.31 per share: What’s Next?

Aemetis Inc. [NASDAQ: AMTX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 19.72% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.29%. The company report on October 23, 2020 that Aemetis Begins Production of Below Zero Carbon Intensity Dairy Biogas.

First Two Dairies and Private Pipeline Operating; Below Zero Carbon Intensity Gas Now Producing Transportation Fuel.

via NewMediaWire — Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) announced that it is producing dairy biogas from the first two dairies in a 17 dairy digester biogas project. The below-zero carbon intensity gas is initially being utilized for the production of fuel ethanol at the Aemetis Advanced Fuels Keyes facility in Keyes, California. Aemetis also produces high-grade sanitizer alcohol and various feed products at its Keyes facility.

Over the last 12 months, AMTX stock rose by 326.77%. The one-year Aemetis Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.22. The average equity rating for AMTX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $96.72 million, with 20.68 million shares outstanding and 18.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.49M shares, AMTX stock reached a trading volume of 1510846 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Aemetis Inc. [AMTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMTX shares is $4.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

FBR Capital have made an estimate for Aemetis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2016.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aemetis Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49.

AMTX Stock Performance Analysis:

Aemetis Inc. [AMTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.29. With this latest performance, AMTX shares gained by 17.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 511.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 326.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.23 for Aemetis Inc. [AMTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.12, while it was recorded at 3.77 for the last single week of trading, and 1.48 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aemetis Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aemetis Inc. [AMTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.44 and a Gross Margin at +6.29. Aemetis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.68.

Return on Total Capital for AMTX is now -7.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -76.50. Additionally, AMTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 336.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 219.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aemetis Inc. [AMTX] managed to generate an average of -$223,225 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 128.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.11.Aemetis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

AMTX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aemetis Inc. posted -0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMTX.

Aemetis Inc. [AMTX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6 million, or 23.00% of AMTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMTX stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 374,807, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 10.75% of the total institutional ownership; CIBC PRIVATE WEALTH GROUP, LLC, holding 367,464 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.58 million in AMTX stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $0.84 million in AMTX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aemetis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Aemetis Inc. [NASDAQ:AMTX] by around 973,476 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 80,541 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 441,420 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,495,437 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMTX stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 958,702 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 20,494 shares during the same period.