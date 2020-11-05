why Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $61.14

Smartsheet Inc. [NYSE: SMAR] jumped around 4.12 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $54.79 at the close of the session, up 8.13%. The company report on October 29, 2020 that Smartsheet Brings Fans Along Pip Hare’s Journey in the Vendée Globe.

Dynamic Platform Powers Dashboard Providing Race Positioning, Health Data and Boat Metrics.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR), the enterprise platform for dynamic work, announced a dashboard for fans to follow British professional solo sailor, Pip Hare, during her three-month journey in the Vendée Globe. Throughout the competition, the dashboard will provide sailing and non-sailing fans with a way to experience the race, receive expert commentary and track Hare’s progress.

Smartsheet Inc. stock is now 21.97% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SMAR Stock saw the intraday high of $55.10 and lowest of $52.01 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 60.80, which means current price is +77.26% above from all time high which was touched on 09/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.66M shares, SMAR reached a trading volume of 1231610 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMAR shares is $61.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMAR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Smartsheet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Smartsheet Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $58, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on SMAR stock. On May 14, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SMAR shares from 49 to 55.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Smartsheet Inc. is set at 2.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.44.

How has SMAR stock performed recently?

Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.44. With this latest performance, SMAR shares gained by 8.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.33 for Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.56, while it was recorded at 51.11 for the last single week of trading, and 49.05 for the last 200 days.

Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Smartsheet Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings analysis for Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Smartsheet Inc. posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMAR.

Insider trade positions for Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR]

There are presently around $6,593 million, or 86.94% of SMAR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SMAR stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 14,236,688, which is approximately -0.877% of the company’s market cap and around 4.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,705,920 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $531.79 million in SMAR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $386.99 million in SMAR stock with ownership of nearly 26.16% of the company’s market capitalization.

189 institutional holders increased their position in Smartsheet Inc. [NYSE:SMAR] by around 26,447,295 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 14,140,651 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 79,749,719 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 120,337,665 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SMAR stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,712,347 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 4,757,784 shares during the same period.