why Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $33.93

Seres Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: MCRB] gained 9.39% on the last trading session, reaching $33.20 price per share at the time. The company report on November 2, 2020 that Seres Therapeutics to Host Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Progress Conference Call and Webcast on November 9, 2020.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., (Nasdaq: MCRB), a leading microbiome platform company developing a novel class of multifunctional bacterial therapeutics designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease, announced that management will host a conference call and live audio webcast on November 9, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss third quarter 2020 results and provide a general business update.

To access the conference call, please dial 844-277-9450 (domestic) or 336-525-7139 (international) and reference the conference ID number 1038426. To join the live webcast, please visit the “Investors and Media” section of the Seres website at www.serestherapeutics.com.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. represents 73.31 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.12 billion with the latest information. MCRB stock price has been found in the range of $30.71 to $33.42.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.79M shares, MCRB reached a trading volume of 1165636 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCRB shares is $33.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCRB stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Seres Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4 to $29, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on MCRB stock. On August 11, 2020, analysts increased their price target for MCRB shares from 8 to 41.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seres Therapeutics Inc. is set at 2.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCRB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 107.88.

Trading performance analysis for MCRB stock

Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.05. With this latest performance, MCRB shares gained by 17.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 677.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 717.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCRB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.75 for Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.20, while it was recorded at 30.16 for the last single week of trading, and 11.33 for the last 200 days.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB] shares currently have an operating margin of -203.98. Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -203.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB] managed to generate an average of -$650,731 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 38.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Seres Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 28.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCRB.

An analysis of insider ownership at Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB]

There are presently around $2,073 million, or 78.00% of MCRB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCRB stocks are: FLAGSHIP PIONEERING INC. with ownership of 21,571,764, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 10.00% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 12,293,033 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $373.09 million in MCRB stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $174.27 million in MCRB stock with ownership of nearly -6.629% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Seres Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in Seres Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:MCRB] by around 3,271,413 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 4,745,912 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 60,288,115 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,305,440 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCRB stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 778,167 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 180,829 shares during the same period.