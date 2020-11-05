why Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $101.64

Crown Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CCK] price surged by 1.42 percent to reach at $1.31. The company report on October 20, 2020 that Crown Holdings, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on October 20, 2020 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/68346.

A sum of 1080043 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 832.53K shares. Crown Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $95.36 and dropped to a low of $90.71 until finishing in the latest session at $93.57.

The one-year CCK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.94. The average equity rating for CCK stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCK shares is $101.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCK stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Crown Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Crown Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on CCK stock. On March 24, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for CCK shares from 78 to 61.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crown Holdings Inc. is set at 2.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCK in the course of the last twelve months was 17.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

CCK Stock Performance Analysis:

Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.14. With this latest performance, CCK shares gained by 19.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.45 for Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.32, while it was recorded at 89.68 for the last single week of trading, and 70.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Crown Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.62 and a Gross Margin at +16.03. Crown Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.37.

Return on Total Capital for CCK is now 12.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 477.23. Additionally, CCK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 466.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK] managed to generate an average of $15,455 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.Crown Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

CCK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Crown Holdings Inc. posted 1.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.95/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Crown Holdings Inc. go to 10.34%.

Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,345 million, or 91.40% of CCK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,604,972, which is approximately -3.641% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 8,860,027 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $817.43 million in CCK stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $721.5 million in CCK stock with ownership of nearly 2.987% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Crown Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 180 institutional holders increased their position in Crown Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CCK] by around 13,247,021 shares. Additionally, 211 investors decreased positions by around 12,751,148 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 96,969,167 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 122,967,336 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCK stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,957,083 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 3,452,025 shares during the same period.