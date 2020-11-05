Wells Fargo slashes price target on Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB] – find out why.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DNB] traded at a high on 11/04/20, posting a 5.04 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $28.13. The company report on October 20, 2020 that ProcessUnity and Dun & Bradstreet Partnership Provides Global Financial Data to Enhance Third-Party Risk Management Programs.

Data Integration Provides Expanded Insight into Financial Health of Vendors and Suppliers.

ProcessUnity, a leading provider of cloud-based applications for risk and compliance management, announced its partnership with Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE: DNB), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics. The D&B Connector for ProcessUnity Vendor Risk Management supports global data from Dun & Bradstreet Direct+ to further enable third-party risk managers to continuously monitor the financial risks of a vendor population.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1822453 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. stands at 3.57% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.09%.

The market cap for DNB stock reached $11.91 billion, with 423.45 million shares outstanding and 317.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, DNB reached a trading volume of 1822453 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNB shares is $29.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for DNB in the course of the last twelve months was 67.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

How has DNB stock performed recently?

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.54.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.26 for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.85, while it was recorded at 26.54 for the last single week of trading.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.90 and a Gross Margin at +34.16. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -39.61.

Return on Total Capital for DNB is now -4.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 156.54. Additionally, DNB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 255.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB] managed to generate an average of -$132,859 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Earnings analysis for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DNB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. go to 12.73%.

Insider trade positions for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [DNB]

There are presently around $22 million, or 55.10% of DNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DNB stocks are: CONFLUENCE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 577,204, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; CWM, LLC, holding 123,189 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.3 million in DNB stocks shares; and EMERALD MUTUAL FUND ADVISERS TRUST, currently with $1.35 million in DNB stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DNB] by around 835,971 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 835,971 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DNB stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 835,971 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.