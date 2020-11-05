Wells Fargo lifts JELD-WEN Holding Inc. [JELD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. [NYSE: JELD] price surged by 12.97 percent to reach at $2.85. The company report on November 4, 2020 that INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm.

Los Angeles, California–(Newsfile Corp. – November 4, 2020) – The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD) (“JELD-WEN” or “the Company”) for potential breaches of fiduciary duty on the part of its directors and management.

The investigation focuses on determining if the Company’s Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders. JELD-WEN is the subject of an amended securities fraud complaint alleging that the company misled investors by claiming the Company’s financial success was due to lawful pricing strategies. The complaint claims, “in reality, however, Defendants were engaged in anticompetitive conduct in violation of federal antitrust laws which was artificially propping up the Company’s sales and was actually the true cause of JELD-WEN’s success.” The court recently denied the Company’s motion to dismiss, allowing the lawsuit to move forward.

A sum of 1040515 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 554.00K shares. JELD-WEN Holding Inc. shares reached a high of $24.92 and dropped to a low of $22.05 until finishing in the latest session at $24.82.

The one-year JELD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.12. The average equity rating for JELD stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JELD shares is $25.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JELD stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for JELD-WEN Holding Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2020, representing the official price target for JELD-WEN Holding Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on JELD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JELD-WEN Holding Inc. is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for JELD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for JELD in the course of the last twelve months was 12.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

JELD Stock Performance Analysis:

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. [JELD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.02. With this latest performance, JELD shares dropped by -2.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 101.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JELD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.94 for JELD-WEN Holding Inc. [JELD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.72, while it was recorded at 22.26 for the last single week of trading, and 18.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into JELD-WEN Holding Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JELD-WEN Holding Inc. [JELD] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.12 and a Gross Margin at +20.11. JELD-WEN Holding Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.47.

Return on Total Capital for JELD is now 9.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.73. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JELD-WEN Holding Inc. [JELD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 212.62. Additionally, JELD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 198.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, JELD-WEN Holding Inc. [JELD] managed to generate an average of $2,703 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.33.JELD-WEN Holding Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

JELD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, JELD-WEN Holding Inc. posted 0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JELD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JELD-WEN Holding Inc. go to 11.10%.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. [JELD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,318 million, or 95.60% of JELD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JELD stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 7,129,184, which is approximately 103.574% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 6,724,398 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $147.74 million in JELD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $130.54 million in JELD stock with ownership of nearly -6.043% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JELD-WEN Holding Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in JELD-WEN Holding Inc. [NYSE:JELD] by around 7,397,314 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 9,488,357 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 43,108,063 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,993,734 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JELD stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,528,953 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 2,840,078 shares during the same period.